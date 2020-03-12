Kate Beckinsale says Harvey Weinstein Yelled, ‘Bow Your Donkey, Tits’ in My Premiere

Breaking News

Kate Beckinsale revealed a new one Harvey Weinstein scary story, claiming he once pretended to dress “like a tomboy” in a movie he insisted on having in NYC … shortly after the attack. on 9/11.

Kate says Weinstein, who previously led Miramax studios, forced her and other “Serendipity” stars to attend a prize in early October 2001 – a move she called “insensitive” , tone deaf, disrespectful, “because the town. still smoking and people looking for loved ones. As a result, Kate wore very well … opted for a white suit and tie.

He said he didn’t fly with Weinstein, who invited him and his daughter to his place for a game with his daughter the next morning. She claims once the children were in the other room, leaving her – “You idiot who’s resisting the C ** T, you C ** T you ruined my premiere. You kick your ass, you shake your ass.” your dude, you don’t look like an af ** king lesbian you crazy f ** king c ** t. “

Kate said she was shocked, cried right away and tried to explain why she felt so bad … because of 9/11. He said he broke up with her as well, saying, “I’m fine – my f ** king premiere is gone and if I want the p ** sy on the red carpet I’ll get it.”

He was clearly waiting to reveal the story – posting about it on Wednesday night, hours after Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in NY state prison for her rape and assault cases Kate praised the victims spoke and testified about Weinstein’s sexual work – and it is said that there must also be consequences for the separate non-criminal incident he suffered.

He added, “Poor bullying and painful substance abuse that is VERY important no matter who you say (and I was told), it should go too.”