Kate Beckinsale’s sash has an existential crisis on the red carpet

I have just returned to the land of the living, scraps, taken to my foolish couch since Gwyneth Paltrow has released her latest Goop candle that allegedly smells of her private. Martha Stewart weighed and threw on the $ 75 lighting jacks. “I wouldn’t buy that candle.”

My friend Tipsy van Keister is not sure if she would touch him.

“What does it smell like?” She shouted. “Yes, my right foot.”

That gave her an idea.

Tipsy unveiled its own line of votives, Scent or Tipsy’s Tootsies yesterday, and the aroma was … intriguing?

“What did you do, honey?” I asked after I had taken a whiff.

“Oh, I slipped some spilled tomato sauce. I made that the top note. “

Speaking of things that don’t look good, get a lot of income on this week’s red carpet.

Let me take some of this old perfume and I will submit my report:

Old Perfume

2 oz. raspberry Liqueur

2 oz. raspberry vodka

7UP

Fill a collins glass with ice, pour in vodka and liqueur and fill with 7UP.

– drinknation.com