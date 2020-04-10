Kate Garraway updates when her husband fights coronavirus in the intensive care unit

Kate released an update on her husband Derek (photo: REX)

Kate Garraway has published an update about her husband Derek Draper, who is fighting coronavirus in the intensive care unit.

The presenter sent a message through her co-host Ben Shephard to Good Morning Britain.

Ben said: “Derek is in intensive care and is still very sick. I am afraid that this remains an extremely worrying time.

“The NHS team who worked on it was extraordinary and I know that only their professionalism, dedication and courage kept Derek with us so far.

“I also know that they work hard at all patients under their care

“It’s difficult to find the right words because thank you is not enough, but I thank them because I know that Derek would do it if he could.

“I would also like to thank everyone who sent support messages. I am sorry that I could not answer them, but I hope you will understand that I am focusing now on Derek and my family.

“However, in the calmer moments I see them, and their reading is so comforting and wonderful. I know that I am not the only victim of these tortures, thousands of families around the world are worried about their loved ones and hundreds of others each day who are dealing with the worst news that their loved ones were taken away by this terrifying virus.

“I want to send a message of love and support to everyone who goes through it. You are not alone, we must all stand together and support each other.

“I am praying that I will be able to speak to you with positive news soon. A lot of love, Kate. “

This story is being updated.