Kate Hudson offers unique cover to Ellen’s people

For the first time in People magazine, they present three wonderful generations of their age The most beautiful person cover, highlight Goldie Hawn, daughter Kate Hudson and his daughter Rani Rose.

“This is an exciting time to reflect on what really matters,” Kate told the newspaper recently. A few months after the February shooting, things have definitely changed for everyday life in the United States.

For example, it was through a video clip that Kate appeared Ellen DeGeneres to promote the big show, with each star neatly in her home in the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

“I’m glad she asked about it being a family picture,” she told Ellen. “Now, family is everything, isn’t it? At the end of the day you are pouring it all out, we are doing everything we can to stay for not just everyone but health.” of our families and the protection of our families. I think the message from strong groups is very important and wonderful. “

During their interview, Ellen played out the facts behind the shooting, showing her 74-year-old grandmother worshiping 16-year-old Rani. It was so beautiful to watch – almost like a little Rani behind a little boogie a little later.

As for Goldie, she tells people she uses in her time of isolation to focus on “meditating, nurturing, loving kindness for everyone in my heart and staying.” in the inner peace. “

It was a family affair during their interview, with Kate paying homage to her mother as she showed her how to build a family home with her relationship with Kurt Russell, and still certainly not anyone. “light your own lights”.

“I didn’t define myself by the way people see me, but we can define myself as a unit that can come together,” says Kate. “That’s what Mom gave me.”

Speaking of donations, Kate also revealed that her vodka version, King St Vodka, gives 30 percent of her product to bartenders because they are almost all unemployed. these during the statewide closure of unnecessary companies.

“The second time the business goes out, people lose their jobs and so, for us, vodka, it makes sense for us to support the bartends,” he said. “They’re all working now. We’re trying to get them to do content and we can pay them to do something like that. It’s just trying to get into the community to get people working.”

