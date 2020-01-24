Kate Middleton reveals nights spent alone as new mom with Prince George

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she felt “isolated” as a mother for the first time when Prince William worked at night.

In a rare moment of candor, the royal mother of three admitted that she had a hard time living when Prince George was a “little baby”.

At the time, the couple lived in Anglesey where William worked as an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot.

Speaking Wednesday in Cardiff, Kate, 38, said: “It’s nice to be back in Wales! I was chatting with some moms earlier. It was the first year and I just had George – William was still working with Search and Rescue and we got here and I had a little baby in the middle of Anglesey, he was so isolated, so cut.

“I had no family and he worked night shifts.

“If only I had had a center like this,” she told staff at the Ely and Caerau Children’s Center.

While Kate crouched down to play with Eleanor Logue, 11 months, her mother Rhi, 29, explained how she felt supported by the other parents.

Kate said she wanted to be surrounded by other mothers who could understand what she was going through. Photo / AP

“You can come here and tell people,” I haven’t slept, “said Rhi.

“And everyone says” I didn’t do it either! “”, Said Kate laughing. “It normalizes him. No one is going to judge you for that. And it’s a social thing for you.

“So many families are now so dispersed,” said the duchess. “It is much more difficult to rely on other generations for support.”

Kate’s visit was part of a 24-hour tour to launch a historic inquiry into early childhood, which she hopes will bring “lasting change for generations to come”.

The Duchess raises awareness of the five big questions on under-fives, a study by IPSOS Mori on behalf of the Royal Foundation, which is considered the most important of its kind in the UK.

When asking several parents if they had seen the survey, she replied, “What do you think? There is so much pressure on parents, but in fact they also need the community.”

Stopping to meet resident guinea pigs Willow and Bella in a wooden cabin, she said to the children, “I had guinea pigs when I was little.”

Erin Jones, four, then presented her with flowers and a drawing of herself, which briefly hesitated when asked to hand them over.

Kate felt “cut off” when William worked at night and was alone with baby George. Photo / Getty

“Are you shy?” asked Naomi Asante Chambers, senior teaching assistant.

“Don’t worry, too,” said the duchess to the little girl.

Speaking later, the centre’s director, Carolyn Asante, said: “It is very nice to have someone who understands children and child development.”

Describing how the Duchess had helped clean the hand of a child who was covered with sand, she added: “I said” you have the job “and she said” I wish! “Our children quickly gauge the people who are really interested in them and if they are not, they will not bother with them.”

During a subsequent visit to Send Prison, near Woking, in Surrey, Kate spoke with prisoners who trace their history of delinquency and dependence on troubled childhoods involving domestic violence, absent parents, the drug and alcohol abuse.

“It really shocked me when I came here the last time how challenged you were,” said the Duchess to a group of ex-offenders, including three women she met in 2015. while they were serving a sentence.

Inmate Francesca told Kate that the 12-step addiction treatment program had changed her life, adding, “Going to jail is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

The Duchess smiled and said, “It’s so often that I hear this. Why does it have to happen before people get help and support?”

