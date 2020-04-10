Kate Middleton talks about keeping her child busy during the coronavirus epidemic.

It’s on the Cambridge deck!

Kate Middleton is leading the way in caring for her offspring at home! The mother came up with creative ways to keep her 6-year-old Prince George, 4 years old Princess Charlotte, and 23 months old Prince Louis occupied near the coronavirus plague.

“Kate makes and decorates cakes with her kids on the weekends. The kitchen is a complete mess after all, but it’s all part of the fun. Kate sees it. They like to garden and plant their seeds together. ”

Despite being isolated for some time, the family of five is working hard to keep their spirits high.

“Kate sees the well-being of children as a blessing. George helps Charlotte do gymnastics, and they spend a lot of time on baskets, headboards, and other movements. Louis will try to join too! “I said.

How cute!

While the Duke of Cambridge did most of the work, Prince William and it’s not too late. The second insider spilled:

‘Kate is usually in charge of home training and game schedules, but William is also involved. He teaches them and organizes games. “

I’m spending time with them right now, but one important plan has changed due to the outbreak. Earlier, it was announced that the celebration of the birth of little Louis should have been canceled

“Unfortunately, Kate Louis’s birthday party had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 plague, but the celebrations have not been canceled. They will do the little things right with their families. ”

Even if the party needs to be changed, it will be almost 2 years old on April 23rd.

“If the weather is nice, William plans to make chicken and burgers at the BBQ, play sports outdoors, play football as a family, chase and hide. Louis will also get a cake, of course! He’s so happy for his big day,”

It is not clear how long we will live in the social distance, but I think we need to change the plan for the day in Charlotte on May 2nd.

