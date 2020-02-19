[kate-upton-stars-in-the-neiman-marcus-spring-2020-campaign]

Kate Upton stars in the Neiman Marcus’ Women’s Spring Marketing campaign. — Neiman Marcus pic through AFP

DALLAS, Feb 20 — Supermodel Kate Upton is dressing for success this spring, and sharing her secrets and techniques as section of the new Neiman Marcus campaign.

The style star and actress has teamed up with the celeb stylist Erin Walsh to front a a few-section video clip sequence for the luxurious retailer, which focuses on rediscovering the pleasure of getting dressed.

“Spring is the best time to refresh your wardrobe to spotlight your personality,” claimed Upton in a statement. “I’m so psyched to be a element of this Neiman Marcus campaign that celebrates the journey of establishing a individual style that will work for each and every person.”

“As our customers are jetting off to considerably-flung locales or using steps toward self-advancement, we’re with them each move of their journey to enable stylishly manual their way,” reported Lana Todorovich, president and main merchandising officer, Neiman Marcus.

She added: “This spring the common colour mixture of black and white requires on a new daily life. We see a minimalist solution being embraced with crisp, streamlined pieces. Maintaining a glimpse vintage and thoroughly clean is in, and can however be created intriguing with tonal layering, like white and ivory. Incorporate in outfit-generating accessories like an outsized handbag in a bold coloration for a pop of contrast.”

This year is turning into a active just one for Upton — previously this month, she was also snapped up by Canada Goose to act as the encounter of its spring 2020 selection for the prepared-to-wear line Polar Bears Intercontinental (PBI). — AFP-Relaxnews