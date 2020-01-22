Katerina Sakellaropoulou becomes Greece’s first president

January 22 (UPI) – Katerina Sakellaropoulou became Greece’s first female president on Wednesday after a coalition of parties approved her nomination.

The former judge will take office on March 13, replacing Prokopis Pavlopoulos. The 63-year-old Sakellaropoulou has received broad support from parties across the board, including the conservative New Democracy, the movement for change in the center-left movement and the left-wing SYRIZA.

Sakellaropoulou said she would ask the parties for “the greatest possible consensus” to ensure “the smooth functioning of democracy”. She said protecting Greece’s borders and sovereign rights would help maintain stability in the region.

She said her priorities will include security, economic growth, employment, vulnerable groups and environmental protection.

Sakellaropoulou’s appointment is seen as positive for a country struggling with gender equality. Less than 10 percent are represented on the executive boards there. The average among the members of the European Union is 27 percent.

The elected president quickly rose to the top of the Greek legal system and was unanimously elected chairman of his State Council in October 2018. Sakellaropoulou was president of the Hellenic Society for Environmental Law in 2015.