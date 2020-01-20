Katharine McPhee and David Foster joke about their preparations

They tied the knot just six months ago, but that didn’t stop Katharine McPhee Foster and David Foster from joking about who gets what in a divorce.

In a video posted on her Instagram, the 35-year-old singer and her 70-year-old composer couldn’t help but joke when rehearsing for an upcoming stage show.

“She makes fun of my song,” Foster said to the camera after interrupting his wife’s singing.

“You use me for my talents,” she joked back.

“Total,” he swayed.

Katharine McPhee Foster and David Foster (Instagram)

McPhee continued with the song they will be performing together on Foster’s upcoming American tour, noting that if she doesn’t stick to his tune, she will have to “take five percent”.

“You already have 50 percent,” countered Foster. “However, did not include any theatrical releases.”

Laughing, McPhee turned to the camera and said, “It’s called Prenup.”

David and Katharine Foster. (Getty)

McPhee, who met Foster for the first time when she appeared on American Idol in 2006, will be a special guest on his five-month Hitman tour, which begins on Wednesday.

“We’re coming to a town near you next week! Come and have a look, I swear we’re having fun,” she wrote in the video title.

Joking about their marriage seems to be one of the Fosters’ favorite past times. Even Foster’s daughters get involved in the joke.

“It was minutes before I put her in and sang a little lullaby,” McPhee wrote next to a photo of her with Sara and Erin Foster when they were on vacation in Italy last year.

Before the wedding, Erin posted a screenshot from an article that found her father-in-law’s marriage to McPhee cost $ 50 million.

“There is my legacy,” she labeled the picture on Instagram.

The actress also joked with the couple on a red carpet that she didn’t see what’s the big deal with the age difference. “She is only two years younger than me,” she told ET.

The musical couple married in June 2019 in an intimate evening ceremony in London, surrounded by family and friends.

“I’ve known this man for 13 years,” enthused the singer on Foster’s 70th birthday.

“What was once a working relationship became a friendship and eventually led us here.”

“Everyone who meets him talks about how charming he is, so much that at some point he falls in love with my heart. I am so proud that he is my husband! May God bless you with many, many more years. Happy birthday, baby! “

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in August, McPhee said that she likes to be married when both love each other’s company.

“There are no arguments, no drama. It’s easy, it should be.”

While this is McPhee’s second marriage (she was previously married to Nick Cokas), it is Foster’s fifth.

The singer was previously married to Yolanda Hadid, B. J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer and Linda Thompson

