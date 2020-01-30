Katharine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian to star in Country Comfort

January 30 (UPI) – Scorpio Actress Katharine McPhee and take two Actor Eddie Cibrian will star in a new Netflix series.

The streaming service announced in a press release Thursday that it was placing a series order Rural comfort, a new comedy series by The nanny Executive producer Caryn Lucas.

Rural comfort is a 10-part multi-cam series that follows Bailey (McPhee), an up-and-coming country singer who becomes a nanny for cowboy Beau (Cibrian) and his five children.

“With a never given up attitude and a lot of southern charm, this newbie nanny is able to control the family dynamics and be the mother figure that they missed,” says an official synopsis. “To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she misses in this musically talented family that helps her get back on the road to fame.”

Ricardo Hurtado, Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico and Griffin McIntyre appear in the new show. Lucas acts as showrunner and executive producer, Kelly Park as director.

Netflix confirmed the message in a tweet on Thursday.

“Caryn Lucas – best known for writing Miss Congeniality & Executive Producing by The Nanny – created Country Comfort,” the post said.

McPhee became known as runner-up American idol Season 5 and released their fifth studio album, I fall in love too quickly, in 2017. She is known for playing Karen smash and Paige continues Scorpio,

Cibrian is also a singer and actor, in which he portrayed Matt Clark The boys and the restless and Cole Deschanel further sunset at the beach, He recently portrayed Eddie on the series take two,