katherine-johnson,-mathematician-and-true-life-subject-of-‘hidden-figures,’-dies-at-one-hundred-and-one

HAMPTON, Virginia — NASA says Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who worked on NASA’s early place missions and was portrayed in the film “Hidden Figures,” about groundbreaking black female aerospace staff, has died.

In a Monday morning tweet, the room company reported it celebrates her 101 yrs of life and her legacy of excellence and breaking down racial and social boundaries.

Johnson was one particular of the so-named “computers” who calculated rocket trajectories and earth orbits by hand all through NASA’s early yrs.

Right up until 1958, Johnson and other black females worked in a racially segregated computing unit at what is now known as Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. Their work was the concentrate of the Oscar-nominated 2016 film.

In 1961, Johnson labored on the to start with mission to have an American into place. In 1962, she confirmed laptop calculations that plotted John Glenn’s earth orbits.

At age 97, Johnson gained the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

