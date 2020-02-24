katherine-johnson,-nasa-mathematician-portrayed-in-‘hidden-figures,’-has-died

Technologies & Science

NASA suggests Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who labored on NASA’s early room missions and was portrayed in the movie “Hidden Figures,” about pioneering black feminine aerospace employees, has died.

In a Monday early morning tweet, the house agency reported it celebrates her 101 yrs of everyday living and her legacy of excellence and breaking down racial and social barriers.

We are saddened by the passing of celebrated #HiddenFigures mathematician Katherine Johnson. Today, we celebrate her 101 several years of everyday living and honor her legacy of excellence that broke down racial and social barriers: https://t.co/Tl3tsHAfYB pic.twitter.com/dGiGmEVvAW —@NASA

Johnson was just one of the so-identified as “desktops” who calculated rocket trajectories and earth orbits by hand throughout NASA’s early yrs.

Right up until 1958, Johnson and other black females labored in a racially segregated computing device at what is now referred to as Langley Research Middle in Hampton, Virginia. Their perform was the focus of the Oscar-nominated 2016 movie.

Our @NASA spouse and children is unfortunate to find out the information that Katherine Johnson passed absent this early morning at 101 many years outdated. She was an American hero and her groundbreaking legacy will never ever be forgotten. https://t.co/UPOqo0sLfb pic.twitter.com/AgtxRnA89h —@JimBridenstine

In 1961, Johnson worked on the very first mission to carry an American into place. In 1962, she verified laptop calculations that plotted John Glenn’s earth orbits.

At age 97, Johnson acquired the Presidential Medal of Independence, the nation’s greatest civilian honour.