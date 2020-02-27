katherine-mcnamara-wraps-filming-on-‘the-stand’,-dyes-hair-back-again-to-strawberry-blonde

Katherine McNamara is carried out with her pink hair!

The 24-calendar year-old actress dyed her hair for her part as Julie Lawry in the approaching sequence The Stand, which will air on CBS All Obtain.

“Julie Lawry’s final Stand – of study course she does it with her sequins and leopard clad feet up. That is a wrap for this pink haired hellian on #THESTAND,” Katherine wrote on Instagram.

“This task has been these a creatively fulfilling twisted roller coaster experience as a result of the Devil’s playground. Thank you @cbsallaccess and all concerned for getting me as a element of this outstanding ensemble. I are unable to hold out for you to meet up with Julie and to see this apocalyptic world of @StephenKing’s occur to everyday living,” she extra.

Here’s a synopsis for The Stand: Following the environment is in ruins, owing to a man-manufactured plague, a battle of actually Biblical proportions ensues among the survivors.

We can not wait to see Katherine just take on this new job!