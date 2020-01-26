Kathryn Newton carries a car on the red carpet

An artist for one of tonight’s Grammy Awards called me for fashion advice, natch.

“I want to stand out on the red carpet – but my stylist’s ideas are rather tame. Help me, Ivana!”

“Sweetheart,” I sang on the phone (in case she was ever looking for a new back vocalist), “if you dress for the red carpet, think of” space “and” spectacle. “

Her confused silence spoke volumes.

“Either you go with an ensemble that takes real estate seriously – completely unassailable if you drag press agents and cameramen with every turn – or something that can be seen from a mile away.”

“Or from space?” She asked.

“There you go!” I can’t wait to see what she’s wearing.

I sent her some ideas, collected during this week’s red carpet and runway stake.

Let me rehearse for this Swann number and I will submit my report:

SWAN SONG

2 parts of dark rum

1 part sweet vermouth

1+ stripes of Angostura bitters

Add ice to the cocktail shaker. Mix dark rum, sweet vermouth and one or more stripes of Angostura bitters to taste. Shake well and pour into cocktail glass.

– drinknation.com