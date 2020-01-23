Kathryn’s “shocking” welfare fraud case was to change the system. She died without seeing reform

When does a relationship really start or end? And when does this relationship become like a marriage? For a woman, these are the defining questions of her life.

In September, an Auckland woman known only as Kathryn fell and broke her glasses.

With no money to repair or replace them, she went to Pt Chevalier’s labor and income office to ask for help.

The social worker highlighted a long-standing debt on his behalf. She owed $ 117,000 to the Department of Social Development.

The debt had been imposed after a conviction for relationship fraud in 2000 and had haunted her family for almost two decades.

Kathryn received a grant for new glasses, but left the Labor and Revenue office in tears of frustration, said her youngest daughter Eloise *.

She died two weeks later, at the age of 58.

“This debt was held back until the end,” said beneficiary lawyer Susan St John.

Until her death, Kathryn had categorically stated that she was innocent and had refused to repay the debt. She was supported by a group of lawyers, including St John, who fought to have her conviction quashed and her debt canceled.

Kathryn was caught in the most difficult area of ​​the welfare system: defining when someone is in a relationship. When a relationship begins and ends, and if it has “the nature of a marriage” is a notoriously complex legal test.

The complexity of the test and the discretion to apply it are important because the legal consequences can be serious, as in Kathryn’s case. She never recovered from the sentence and her debt was so large that it would have taken 113 years to pay her back at $ 20 a week.

The lawyers had hoped that his story would be a historic case that could lead to changes in the way beneficiaries’ relationships were managed in the social protection system.

“I am 33 years old as a lawyer and I have worked in the field of human rights, and she is one of the most shocking cases,” said Frances Joychild QC, who represented Kathryn in court. pro bono.

“She never had any other dishonesty convictions. She was a very intelligent, intelligent and honest woman. And she never gave up her anger at injustice, the terrible injustice.”

Her story was captured in a report for Child Poverty Action Group by Auckland lawyer Catriona MacLennan in 2016 (her name was changed to protect her and her family from a violent ex-partner).

His case shows that no case of social assistance fraud is straightforward and often has a long tangled history.

MacLennan’s report indicates that Kathryn’s misfortune has changed since the death of her fourth child, Robbie *, in 1989.

He died after being beaten by his partner at the time, Graeme Sperry. When a doctor at the hospital told her that Robbie was dead, she was not allowed to approach him, so she climbed through a laundry chute in her room and held her body lifeless.

Robbie was buried three days before Christmas.

“You can imagine what Christmas looked like,” said Kathryn later. “I bought four stockings instead of three.”

She suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the death of Robbie. The child, youth and family took her three remaining children from her and said that they would return them when she had a stable family life. A relationship could help, CYF told him.

When Kathryn followed this advice and began a relationship with a man known as ME in the early 1990s, her children were discharged from state care. But after she became pregnant, the couple separated and moved to a home in Wellsford with the children.

Mr. E later told Work and Income that she requested a benefit while they were in a relationship.

MacLennan’s report called it an act of revenge. Her children had told Kathryn that ME – whom she later discovered was a convicted pedophile – had sexually assaulted them. He was charged but acquitted of mistreating his children, then in turn reported Kathryn to Winz.

In 2000, she was charged with 26 counts of relationship fraud.

The question of whether Kathryn and ME lived in a relationship close to marriage or were only friends was debated endlessly in civil and criminal and social courts.

There are hundreds of pages of court documents. But the key element of the Crown’s evidence regarding a marriage relationship was that she had purchased a house in Wellsford on behalf of ME. She explained that it was to hide her location from Sperry, the killer of her son, who had been released from prison.

She lost her trial and was sentenced to six months in prison. She was also told that she owed Winz $ 120,355.

Kathryn’s story also highlights the ongoing and generational impact sanctions for fraud in social protection and the debt it incurs. When the Supreme Court denied leave to hear his appeal, the judge noted that his debt was so large that she would never pay it back.

“Imagine a big ball of wool with no beginning or end,” said Kathryn in 2016. “It’s like that. Believe it or not, I live with it every day. It’s like it never happened only yesterday. It’s never going until everything is settled, until my name is erased. “

Two of his daughters now want to continue the fight to erase their mother’s name, although repeated appeals to the Supreme Court have been dropped. They also want structural changes to the social protection system, particularly with regard to relationships and debt collection.

Reform in this area is being encouraged by several large advocacy groups, who wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in November.

Their main objective is to see individualized benefits so that people who are in a relationship always receive a benefit and are paid at the same rate as a single person. This would eliminate the difficult process of deciding whether someone was in a relationship or not.

Little has changed in the three years that followed Kathryn’s life was captured in the MacLennan report. She died without seeing any changes to the system that she considered to be deeply unfair.

Successive governments have resisted reforming the rules of relationships, perhaps because allowing partners to earn income to fully benefit is politically unacceptable.

The coalition government, which has promised a “friendlier” social protection system, is not convinced of the need for change. He made a vague promise to incorporate relationship rules into his wellness overhaul over the next four years.

The Department of Social Development said New Zealanders expected it to maintain a system that detects and prevents fraud, and that it had a legislative duty to take all steps to collect the debt.

A spokesperson, George van Ooyen, said that the department could cancel debts contracted in error or that were not financially worth the cost of collection, but that it did not have the power to cancel debts due to serious difficulties.

While Kathryn’s life has been punctuated by unimaginable difficulties , her family does not want to be remembered as a victim.

“Yes, what happened was unfortunate,” said Eloise. “But she was my mother and she was really a strong person.”

Next year they will hold a ceremony in Hamilton to spread his ashes with Robbie’s ashes.

She took Robbie’s death with her until the end, said Eloise. When she died, she still had the hospital ankle since birth.

“Of all things, I would not trade my children for the world,” said Kathryn in 2016. “The only decent thing I have ever done well in my life has been my children. They have never been a mistake . “

* the names have been changed at the request of the family for security reasons

.