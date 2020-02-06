Kathy Bates cherishes fourth Oscar nomination for role in “Richard Jewell”

LOS ANGELES – Kathy Bates has her fourth Oscar nomination in her 50-year career.

She won the Best Actress trophy in 1991 for “Misery” and was nominated twice more in the support category, for “Primary Colors” in 1999 and in 2003 for “About Schmidt”.

This year, she’s up for the factual drama “Richard Jewell”, directed by Clint Eastwood.

Bates says she feels embraced by her industry peers.

“You know, when I first started, people said you weren’t the movie star genre and they kept saying they didn’t expect to do well,” said Bates. “But I think that because I’m a character actor, because I don’t look like a movie star, people feel able to bond.”

While “Richard Jewell ‘is a serious drama, Bates enjoyed the filming and his time promoting the film, thanks to co-stars Sam Rockwell and Jon Hamm.

“It’s just more fun because they’re so hot. So cute, both of them,” laughs Bates. “And you know I don’t want to sneeze at having a big hug from Jon Hamm, you know?”

It was not a hug, but rather an advice, that Bates received from actress legend Jessica Tandy when the two worked together on the 1991 film “Fried Green Tomatoes”.

“I remember going to her trailer, there was a knock on the door, and she said, ‘You came to see the wise woman, didn’t you?’ And I said yes! “Said Bates. “She really inspired me and I’m happy to keep kicking and happy with what I’m doing.”

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.