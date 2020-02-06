Kathy Bates reflects on long career and cherishes fourth Oscar nomination

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) – Kathy Bates is enjoying her fourth Oscar nomination in 50 years of her career. She won the Best Actress trophy in 1991 for “Misery”, and was nominated twice more in the support category, for “Primary Colors” in 1999, and in 2003 for “About Schmidt”. This year, she embarked on the factual drama, “Richard Jewell”. Bates says she feels embraced by her industry peers.

“You know, when I first started, people said you weren’t the movie star genre and they kept saying they didn’t expect to do well,” said Bates. “But I think that because I’m a character actor, because I don’t look like a movie star, people feel able to bond.”

While “Richard Jewell ‘is a serious drama, Bates enjoyed the filming, and his time promoting the film, thanks to his co-stars, Sam Rockwell and Jon Hamm.

“It’s just more fun because they’re so hot. So cute, both of them,” laughs Bates. “And you know I don’t want to sneeze at having a big hug from Jon Hamm, you know?”

“It was not a hug, but rather advice, that Bates received from actress legend Jessica Tandy when the two worked together on the 1991 film” Fried Green Tomatoes “.

“I remember going to her trailer, knocking on the door, and she said, ‘You came to see the wise woman, didn’t you?’ And I said yes! “Said Bates. “She really inspired me and I’m happy to keep kicking and happy with what I’m doing.”

