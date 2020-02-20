[Katie Hill Claims Biphobia Brought on Her Resignation From Congress: ‘I Designed the Ideal Call’]

Former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill spoke out in an interview on Good Morning America with George Stephanopoulos Thursday early morning about her resignation from Congress.

When asked if she thought she “should’ve stayed and fought,” Hill asserted she “made the ideal call” in stepping down from her situation as a representative of California. Hill blamed “biphobic” rhetoric and the “sensationalization” of bisexuality on the untimely close of her political vocation.

Hill declared her resignation from Congress final October just days after explicit pictures of her with a campaign staffer have been printed, along with allegations of an inappropriate affair with a congressional aide. Though the former congresswoman denied the affair with the congressional aide, she admitted to and apologized for the sexual marriage with many marketing campaign staffers — but alleged a “double normal.”

In the GMA interview, the previous congresswoman stated that bisexuality is normally misunderstood and is sensationalized for the sake of a compelling headline.

“There’s a fantasy component of it,” Hill claimed. “There’s biphobia that is rampant still, and absolutely a misunderstanding of what bisexuality is.”

The simple fact that she is a girl as nicely as bisexual played a “huge part” in her stepping down, she reported, including that “it generated much more headlines for lengthier than it would for a straight person.”.

She instructed Stephanopoulos that she contemplated suicide above the scandal, but was stopped by the guidance of her family and the imagined of her impact on younger women hunting up to her. “Of all the ladies and youthful women that appeared up to me… if the final result was that this ruined me and I committed suicide then what does that explain to them. That couldn’t be my ultimate tale.”

In accordance to ABC Information, Hill has launched a team supporting females running for election, identified as HER Time.

Enjoy above, via ABC.