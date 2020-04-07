Katie Price flashes her bra in front of Peter Andre’s house during the coronavirus blockade

Katie Price flashed her bra while visiting Peter Andre’s home (photo: Click News And Media)

Katie Price was noticed when she flashed her bra, when she visited the house of ex-husband Peter Andre, during the blockade of the coronavirus.

A mother of five went to Peter Surrey’s house during quarantine to see the Princess and Junior – the children he shares with the singer Mysterious Girl.

She decided on a black sweater and pink sweatpants for the day, finishing the look with a pair of black sneakers.

It seemed that during this short visit she had a great time raising her sweater and throwing someone a sports bra.

However, it is not clear to whom exactly she showed her assets before returning to the car.

Peter is currently looking after the princess and Junior, who isolate themselves in his elegant home, along with his wife Emily and their two children – Amelia and Theo.

Katie was noticed when she was flashing someone, when she visited Peter’s house (photo: Click News And Media)

Katie showed her white sports bra (photo: Click News And Media)

And an outsider says Katie is excited that her children are so well cared for.

“Kate now realizes what a great father Pete has always been,” said the new! magazine.

“She is even grateful that the children are locked up with him because they can’t be in safer hands because Emily is a doctor.

“Katie knows that Emily will do everything according to the book.

She visited Peter’s house in Surrey to see her children, Princess and Junior (photo: Click News And Media)

Katie was noticed as she returned to her car shortly afterwards (photo: Click News And Media)

“After all she’s been through, Katie is now focusing on rebuilding her relationship with Pete and Emily.”

“Remodeling” seems to be underway because the star Loose Women sent her ex-husband on Instagram after he released his video on Good Morning Britain.

Moving in the comments, she simply wrote: “Be safe for all of you.”

Katie’s children are currently blocked (photo: click News and Media)

The message comes after Kieran Hayler confirmed that he was looking after Bunny and Jett – which he shares with Katie – on his Instagram.

He blessed us with adorable clips of the youngest who deal with homework and set out on a private bike ride.

Katie is currently locked up in jail with her eldest son Harvey and sent a video about herself and the teenager, thanking NHS staff for their hard work.

In a post on the gram, she said: “Me and Harvey would like to thank everyone, all social workers, nurses, doctors, everyone at the NHS, everyone helping at the moment.”

Harvey agreed, “Thank you for (help).”

While Katie added, “And you were amazing with Harvey’s medication and everything, and just hold on well.”

