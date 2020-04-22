Katie Price pays tribute to “wonderful fathers” Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler

Katie Price has no strong feelings for ex-husbands (Photo: Rex)

Katie Price paid tribute to former husbands, Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler, calling them “great fathers.”

The mother of five-year-olds is currently in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic with their eldest son 17-year-old Harvey, while the 14-year-old Junior and 12-year-old princess stay with Pete and six-year-old Jett and the five-year bunny are with Kieran.

However, Katie assured us that there is no bad blood between her and her ex, because she maintains contact with other children while she looks after Harvey, who, he explains, is more vulnerable because of his previous illnesses.

She explained to The Sun: “Harvey is one of those people who are at risk of dying if they get it, so I haven’t seen my other children.

“Regular FaceTime children. I can’t wait to see them and hug them tightly – it was really hard.

“Kieran and Peter are wonderful fathers – I know children are in safe hands.”

A few weeks ago, Katie was also noticed when she was going to Peter Surrey’s house during quarantine, wanting to see both the Princess and Junior – the two children she shares with the singer.

Katie had previously traveled to Peter’s mansion in Surrey, trying to see the two children sharing with him (Photo: WireImage)

The insider had previously claimed that the 41-year-old was pleased that her children were being watched well, as they told New Magazine: “Katie now realizes how wonderful Father Pete has always been.

“She’s even grateful that the children are locked up with him because they can’t be in safer hands because Emily (MacDonagh; Peter’s wife) is a doctor.

“Katie knows that Emily will do everything according to the book.”

The two youngest children Katie, Bunny and Jett are with their father Kieran (photo: Rex)

The source added: “After all she has gone through, Katie is now focusing on rebuilding her relationship with Pete and Emily.”

It seems like “rebuilding” after Katie lent her support to Peter on Instagram after she released her video on Good Morning Britain.

“Keep everyone safe,” she commented.

More: coronavirus



In the meantime, a former glamor model has released a trailer for the upcoming episode of the My Crazy Life series – which will focus on her treatment at The Priory for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Speaking of the upcoming hour program, she said: “This unique thing is probably the most personal thing I’ve ever done – the last chapter of the nightmare that has already ended and for me the beginning of a new world and life.”

