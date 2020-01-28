Katie Sowers first woman to coach in the Super Bowl, but doesn’t want to be the last

MIAMI – In the first game before the first season of his first NFL training camp, Kendrick Bourne threw two passes and returned to the San Francisco 49ers secondary blurring, a mood his young teammates had rarely seen inflated chicks and his head.

Upstairs he walked one of his coaches, a low-ranking official and a newcomer to the 49ers. The coach told him, “Live the moment. Treat how you play all your life. You’re supposed to be here.”

The message lifted Bourne and stayed with him. A few games later, he made his first dish. He finished the game with a strong performance. He would make the 2017 team as a free agent. In the three years since, he has played a role in the San Francisco offense. When Bourne looks back, he sees the coach’s message as an axis.

“I always think about it,” Bourne said. “That was a big moment in my life. It was her first year, my first year. She found her way, I found my way. I just felt like she was giving me this edge to help me make my way.”

It was a common NFL case, a coach helping a young player through a test, and yet it was opposed to almost any interaction in an NFL sideline. Look again at the anonymity: The coach’s name was Katie Sowers. He was not just an enemy. He was a trailblazer, a savage former general who saw a path when it really didn’t exist.

On Sunday night, Sowers will become the first woman to train in the Super Bowl. One of three women who have full-time NFL coaching jobs (the Tampa Bay Buccaneers employ the other two), is an offensive assistant to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. Her job consists mainly of his job. It helps in organizing practices. He spends late at night designing cards for the scout team and preparing exercises early in the morning. She lives her dream.

“I’m waiting for someone to tell me that it’s all a joke and it’s going to be like ‘Sike – you’re not really there, you’re not really a football coach,'” Sowers said. “It’s one of those things that, you really start looking around you and benefit from it every day. ”

Around the office and between players, her gender discrimination has disappeared. The seeds are just Katie’s coach to them. One common theme is how their presence makes them enjoy coming to work more. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders called it “one of the coolest coaches I’ve ever had”. Wes Welker went about training his professional ethics. Other coaches find more work for her because they know she can handle any job.

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

“The best compliment – I don’t know if that’s right to say – is like one of the kids there,” said 49ers general manager John Lynch. “It’s awesome. It’s inspired us. I have three daughters and I think it’s great for the girls to realize that they can dream about doing it.”

The seeds, 33 years old, have gained little reputation. On Monday night, in the first media availability of Super Bowl week, journalists gathered around her for an hour. She responded openly and comfortably, understanding and explaining its importance without self-promotion. He has turned a commercial this year for Microsoft that will air during the Super Bowl.

“I’m not here just to be the female symbol,” she says in the ad. “I’m here to help us win.”

Her first step in the NFL came in 2016, during her training camp with the Atlanta Falcons. It has been years in the making, it has prompted a chance meeting.

The seeds loved football as a kid growing up in Kansas, even without a chance to play. As an adult, he played in the Women’s Alliance, an undefeated championship in which players pay to participate. He also worked as the general manager of the Kansas City Titans Championship, and at the same time coaching girls basketball. One of her players was the daughter of Chief Executive Officer Scott Pioli. The pods were inserted.

“I was definitely nervous,” Sowers said. “I knew who he was. I didn’t want to think that I just wanted to meet him to try to ask for a favor. But then I really got to know him. communication, I found she was an amazing mentor and almost a second father. ”

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

The Chiefs shot Poli in January 2013, but he and the Sowers maintained a relationship. Her desire to work in football grew, but coaching in the NFL did not see her as an option. In 2014, when Sowers saw former WNBA player Becky Hammon training for the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs, she hit him, no matter how unlikely it looked – he could train in the NFL.

“Football has always been my favorite sport, but I never thought it was possible. As open-minded as I was, I had never seen it,” he said. “It cleared a path for me. Seeing what caused something in my mind. It removes obstacles. It does something other than what we see as the rule. And it helped me think outside. ”

Amom’s example made the Saviors double their devotion. She self-taught herself, devouring every football book she could find, especially Bill Walsh’s training eyes.

Get more sports in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports Headlines e-mail newsletter for a daily roundup of the latest great news.

register now

“I knew I had a long way to go if I wanted to be an NFL coach,” Sowers said. “I didn’t have the opportunity to play in a college team. I didn’t have the opportunity to break a movie. I didn’t have the opportunity to connect like so many people. But I was ready for the challenge.”

Pioli reappeared as an assistant at the front office with the Atlanta Falcons and raised his bosses to bring the Sowers. In 2016, she received the opportunity as an intern during the training camp, in collaboration with wide receiver coach Raheem Morris to organize and conduct practice exercises. Once the season began, Sowers worked in the coaches’ office.

“I was nervous, but I was excited,” Sowers said. “I knew I belonged, and that was the most important thing. If I didn’t feel I belonged, I would never have reached this room. I knew I would face difficulties, but we all. We all face them. It’s part of your way.”

Shanahan was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator and saw Sowers as an advantage. Early in training camp at a coaching meeting, a Falcons assistant swore in and then angrily, “Oh, sorry, Katie.” He replied, “Why would you say sorry?”

“You’re starting to realize that this made it work,” Shanahan said. “We could all be the same. It didn’t matter if there was a girl or a man there. It was just another doctor trying to find a job. Katie made everyone so comfortable in this way, I never thought.”

When the 49ers hired Shanahan, Sowers asked if it could be a training camp inside his new staff. Shanahan hired her under the Bill Walsh 49ers minority scholarship. At the end of this summer, game coordinator Mike LaFleur approached Shanahan.

“Katie helped me so much,” LaFleur said. “Is there a way to keep her here?”

Since then, Sowers has become an executive: “I just feel like he’s on his way to the top,” Bourne said.

It’s still surreal to be here, especially considering the opponent. He has the Kansas City skyline tattooed around the word “home” on his left arm.

The seeds want the girls and women to see her in the Super Bowl and feel what she felt when she watched Hammon on the Spurs bench. One day, she hopes, a woman will train in the Super Bowl without attracting much attention. This day has not arrived, but the Sowers plan to work to come.

“You have to have a first to make changes,” Sowers said. “But I want to make sure I’m not the last one.”