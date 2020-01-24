Katie Stevens Joins Meghann Fahy & Aisha Dee to Celebrate Season 4 of “The Bold Type” | Aisha Dee, Joanne Coles, Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy, Melora Hardin, The Bold Type

Fri, January 24, 2020 at 4:54 p.m.

Katie Stevens and the cast of The bold guy celebrate their new season!

The 27-year-old actress went out for an XYZ by 92Y event on Wednesday January 22 in New York.

She was also joined by co-stars Meghann Fahy, Aisha Dee, Melora Hardin and Joanne Coles.

During the round table, Katie open to what she thought the show did well.

“I think our show does a good job of not painting a picture in black and white. There is a lot of gray in the subjects that we approach and we show it very well ” Katie Explain.

Season four of Bold Type was presented on January 23.

