Katie Stevens Joins Meghann Fahy & Aisha Dee to Celebrate Season 4 of “The Bold Type” | Aisha Dee, Joanne Coles, Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy, Melora Hardin, The Bold Type

Fri, January 24, 2020 at 4:54 p.m.
Katie Stevens and the cast of The bold guy celebrate their new season!
The 27-year-old actress went out for an XYZ by 92Y event on Wednesday January 22 in New York.
She was also joined by co-stars Meghann Fahy, Aisha Dee, Melora Hardin and Joanne Coles.
During the round table, Katie open to what she thought the show did well.
“I think our show does a good job of not painting a picture in black and white. There is a lot of gray in the subjects that we approach and we show it very well ” Katie Explain.
Season four of Bold Type was presented on January 23.
READ MORE: Watch the new trailer for the new season of The Bold Type!
Like Just Jared Jr. on FB