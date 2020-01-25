Katie Stevens makes her debut with a stunning butterfly tattoo | Katie Stevens

Katie Stevens show off a wonderful new tattoo!

the Bold characters The actress unveiled the new ink on Instagram on Saturday January 25.

“I’ve wanted this tattoo for a long time,” she captioned the photos below, tagging Bang Bang Tattoo in New York and artist. Dragon.

“I lost @imgavi and my grandmother the same year, and coincidentally, the butterflies were a symbol of my relationship with them two for different reasons”, Katie continued. “I always feel them with me and I know that we will be together again in another life.”

“I wanted this tattoo to be realistic and as if they were flying with me”, Katie Stevens added. “And when @drag_ink offers to stay after hours to create a beautiful piece like this, you jump at the chance. Thank you Dragon, it’s more beautiful than I could ever have imagined. “

