‘katy-keene’-&-‘riverdale’-creator-roberto-aguirre-sacasa-teases-new-crossover-with-shirtless-image-of-zane-holtz-&-kj-apa

Appears to be like like there may well be yet another Katy Keene and Riverdale crossover coming up!

Creator of the two shows, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a warm new photograph of stars Zane Holtz and KJ Apa on the established of Riverdale.

“The #Riverdale/#KatyKeene crossover The us Requirements correct now! Two new Wonderful episodes on the #cw this week! 🥊⭐️🎢⌛️👩‍❤️‍👨🔥💋💃🏻☠️,” he captioned the pic of the guys shirtless.

Zane also shared a picture that actually obtained admirers conversing that he is in simple fact, going back again in time and building an appearance on Riverdale.

He posted a image on his Instagram Tale of the Pop’s Chock’Lit Shoppe sign outside the house the diner. Test it out in the gallery!