Katy Keene shows up in Riverdale

Find out what's going on in the television world on Wednesday, February 5th.

Riverdale (The CW, 8 p.m.): This week the RTU (which is of course the Riverdale Televisual Universe) is getting bigger. The official expansion is still pending, as Katy Keene will be premiered tomorrow – but the fashion brand Katy Keene itself is arriving today.

We’ll learn more about Katy Keene tomorrow (though you can read Gwen Ihnat’s pre-air review now if you want) and more about Lucy Hale when Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island hits theaters next weekend. But now you know this: Katy Keene is in Riverdale, where there will be duels tonight, and Charles Bramesco will summarize everything. And if you’re not up to date on Riverdale and you’re thinking, “Dueling, isn’t it? It’s strange.” Then please take a look at this short excerpt from Bramesco’s last summary (a very positive one, we could add):

“Quiz Show” strikes a tactful balance between the obligation to keep the action going and the compulsion to do it in the most outrageous way. Both the wonderfully silly quiz sequence and the detour into the tickling underbelly of Riverdale promote the relationship between the characters involved and, in Betty and Jughead’s case, the entire season. This hour turns “fun” into “functional,” and it does as you explore the erotic edges of small town America. What do you know!

viking (History, 10 p.m.): Mid-season finale

You must have us (Netflix, 3:01 AM, full season 1): Here is Ashley Ray-Harris about the series premiere of these documentaries by Ava DuVernay’s film collective ARRAY and director Simon Frederick:

They have to bring us the best results in their interviews. The late Diahann Carroll, who discusses her affair with Sidney Poitier, and the pride she felt when he won an Oscar from home is incredibly moving. It’s inspiring to see how the late John Singleton talks about the Boyz N The Hood manufacturing process. John Boyega is delighted to describe how he first saw himself in a Star Wars trailer. However, Robert Townsend is a real scene theft as he brings to life moments like negotiating with MPAA rating lawyers for Eddie Murphys Raw. Perhaps the biggest souvenir from Theyve Gota Have Us is that Townsend deserves more opportunities to tell stories on TV.

Check out the rest of the pre-air review today.

