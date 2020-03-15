Katy Perry and Madonna have fallen for a nude video with a video

Katy Perry was the first to drop that fake video. (Photo by Daniel Pockett / Getty)

Katy Perry, Madonna and Cheryl have all fallen into the same lie.

Katy Perry was first, at 12.07 in the morning, shared a video tape of people standing on the porches with the caption: “All the neighbors in Italy are singing ‘Roar’ with Katy Perry while they are on the verge of isolation. #COVID ー 19 . ”

The happy movie made her hit, ‘Roar’. Katy Perry also wrote this statement, saying: “You cannot destroy the human spirit. We are one of these.”

Unfortunately, the video is fake – as people have reported.

How’s a fake video whats not clickin ???? 😭😭😭

– fabgrat (fan account) (@fabbgrat) March 14, 2020

GIRL IT FAKE pic.twitter.com/N26AR9w1TU

– LegendaryNugget (@_ponzex) March 14, 2020

It’s false😭😭😭😭

– rogér (@faggotcums) March 14, 2020

The video is a fake but can’t find it so you have the right flag 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/pxra4ybiEp

– 🅹 (@kxtysboy_) March 14, 2020

Madonna was next, posting the same video 12 hours later, at 1.18pm on March 15 – only this time it was mentioned that people were singing the same song ‘I Woke Up’.

“WE ALL ARE. anywhere in the world! “Madonna joined.

DO NOT HAVE 😭😭😭😭😭 LEGENDS

– matty (@marajxgaga) March 15, 2020

Once again, people were quick to call it fake – and in the meantime, pointing to the fact that Katy Perry had already fallen for the same fraud.

Katy also did the same PLSS

– 🌙 (@ chainskp1) March 15, 2020

They know lmao tread

– ᴄʜᴀᴋɪʙ (@VELVETMAGDALENE) March 15, 2020

Finally – at least, until the international popstar hit him – Cheryl made it to the hat, filming the same video at 3.02pm.

The moment was revealed: “All the neighbors in Italy are singing Fight for This Love with Cheryl while alone and standing up for themselves. #COVID ー 19.”

Cheryl just posted the video and added “I’m not crying” and cried emoji.

Once again, groups of people on the internet told him he was with her.

Girls no one in the world knows. Lmfaoo do you expect the whole Italian band to know your lil songs?

– Captain Carib (@ihenryramos) March 15, 2020

Stop this can’t be real.

– johnathan (@johnathanliamd) March 15, 2020

At the time of writing, Katy Perry, Madonna and Cheryl were the only known cast in the fake video.

But given the millions of people who have access to the Internet now because of government shutdown or isolation from the coronavirus, it seems unlikely.