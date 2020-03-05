katy-perry-announces-being-pregnant-with-‘never-worn-white’-movie

Katy Perry has declared her being pregnant with the new video clip for her music ‘Never Worn White’ — check out the clip below.

The singer manufactured the reveal with the enable of the visuals for her most recent music, which is the lead one from her impending sixth solo album.

The creative video clip for ‘Never Worn White’ ends with Perry displaying her little one bump, confirming preceding lover speculation that she would announce her being pregnant in this way.

You can observe Katy Perry’s ‘Never Worn White’ movie — which was directed by the French duo J.A.C.K. — down below.

Perry later on tweeted “let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer…” prior to incorporating “omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore”.

Perry, who is engaged to Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom, later spoke about her pregnancy on Instagram Live, telling followers “let’s contact it a reveal” in regards to the video clip for ‘Never Use White’.

“I’m fired up, we’re thrilled and we’re content,” she included.

Very last thirty day period, Perry was declared as the most up-to-date ambassador for Prince Charles’ anti-trafficking charity British Asian Have faith in.

Describing her posture in an Instagram publish, Perry stated: “In my purpose, I will largely emphasis my spotlight on encouraging locate methods to stop youngster trafficking.

“India has normally been a position I have a magnetic relationship with, and in addition to my operate as a @UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, I’m psyched to be portion of the do the job of helping the little ones of South Asia. Each kid issues and has the suitable to simple human desires.”