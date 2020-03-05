katy-perry-announces-she’s-pregnant-in-”never-worn-white”-new-music-video-clip

Cue the Michael Scott meme: “Oh my God! Alright, it developing. Every person maintain relaxed.”

On Wednesday night time, Katy Perry dropped her hugely-expected new audio online video for “By no usually means Worn White.” As you’ll be equipped to assume about, her KatyCats (which is her faithful fanbase’s nickname) are freaking out over it.

Jointly with the intimate and dreamy-like vibe of the movie, Katy had some thrilling data to share. She’s pregnant together with her initial very little just one!

From sporting a literal bouquet of bouquets as a whole-on night costume and an angelic white gown that was match for a bride (wink, wink), the 35-year-outdated songstress did the rattling variable.

Just after all, there was a next within the music movie that basically lifted eyebrows and received folks speaking: it was a shot of the “Roar” singer cradling her youngster bump.