katy-perry-announces-she’s-pregnant-in-”never-worn-white”-new-music-video-clip

Cue the Michael Scott meme: “Oh my God! Alright, it developing. Every person maintain relaxed.”
On Wednesday night time, Katy Perry dropped her hugely-expected new audio online video for “By no usually means Worn White.” As you’ll be equipped to assume about, her KatyCats (which is her faithful fanbase’s nickname) are freaking out over it.
Jointly with the intimate and dreamy-like vibe of the movie, Katy had some thrilling data to share. She’s pregnant together with her initial very little just one!
From sporting a literal bouquet of bouquets as a whole-on night costume and an angelic white gown that was match for a bride (wink, wink), the 35-year-outdated songstress did the rattling variable.
Just after all, there was a next within the music movie that basically lifted eyebrows and received folks speaking: it was a shot of the “Roar” singer cradling her youngster bump.
This part of the movie, which was teased earlier that day on social media, had everybody questioning the identical variable: Is Katy expecting?
It seems like kids are most positively in her and fiancé Orlando Bloom‘s long run, and Katy already has her mothering experience down. Previously this yr, a supply informed E! Data that she has an wonderful bond with Bloom’s 9-yr-previous son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr.
A different source lately informed us that the film star couple is inside of the works of fine-tuning their weddings—they approach to have two someday this yr.
“They’ve the visitor listing found out and most of the particulars,” the offer beforehand exposed. “They hope to have every single matter finalized immediately as a final result of they’re quite enthusiastic about receiving married.”
“She has all the time stated that Orlando’s appreciate for her was fully various than something she has felt previously than,” 1 other insider shared with us.
Watch her electrifying new music video higher than and congratulations to Katy and Orlando on their soaring household!
