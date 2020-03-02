katy-perry-claims-she-&-taylor-swift-‘text-a-lot’-following-ending-their-feud

Katy Perry is dishing on her friendship with Taylor Swift!

The 35-calendar year-previous American Idol judge opened up about exactly where she and the 30-yr-outdated “The Man” singer stand right after ending their feud previous year.

“We never have a pretty close romance because we are really fast paced, but we text a good deal,” Katy shared with Stellar Journal in advance of praising Taylor‘s vulnerability in her Netflix documentary Miss out on Americana.

“I was truly enthusiastic for her to be ready to show that to the environment: that factors aren’t perfect, they do not have to be and it is a lot more attractive when they are not,” Katy shared.

Katy and Taylor celebrated the end of their feud by hugging it out in burger and fries costumes in Taylor‘s “You Require to Relaxed Down” music video.

“It was crucial to make that overall look in the songs video clip for the reason that folks want people today to glance up to,” Katy said. “We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is significant. It’s so effective.”