Katy Perry has been shunned by her parents because of this – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLc5667ee1322223cac06bff3e2f0eb40911%

% MINIFYHTMLc5667ee1322223cac06bff3e2f0eb40912%

wenn

However, the singer of & # 39; Never White Dress & # 39; She does not appear to be upset about her parents’ actions when speaking on the matter during a radio interview in Australia.

News Info –

Katy PerryParents are avoiding contact with the pregnant singer for fear surrounding the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The “Never Worn White” star announced last week that she and Orlando Bloom They were expecting their first child together, and then went to Australia to introduce and promote their new music. And when she appeared on the Australian radio show “Hughesy & Ed” on Monday, March 9, Katy revealed that her parents are so worried that she gets COVID-19 that they are not making any physical contact with her while she is pregnant.

% MINIFYHTMLc5667ee1322223cac06bff3e2f0eb40913%% MINIFYHTMLc5667ee1322223cac06bff3e2f0eb40914%

“My parents punched me the other day. I thought, & # 39; What? It’s fine. I don’t know … great & # 39;” he said. “I left them and everything, but I thought, ‘Yeah, & # 39; that’s what will make the news seem forever, I think!

% MINIFYHTMLc5667ee1322223cac06bff3e2f0eb40915%

% MINIFYHTMLc5667ee1322223cac06bff3e2f0eb40916%

Health authorities around the world have been advising against shaking hands, kissing or hugging in an effort to improve the virus.

Next article



Billie Eilish strips naked during tour to return hit to Body-Shamers