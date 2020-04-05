Katy Perry is expecting a girl with her fiance Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry does not allow socializing away from stopping her from having a gender event or sharing the big news with her social media supporters. On Friday, April 3, Katy Perry revealed she was expecting a baby with her fiancée Orlando Bloom in the sweetest way possible – while the pop singer shared a photo of Bloom’s smiling face covered in pink frosting on Instagram. Alongside the photo, Perry simply wrote, “This is a girl,” along with plenty of pink heart emoji, adding some excitement by changing her location to “girls running the world.”

On March 5, the singer announced that she is expecting her first child through her music video for her single, “Never Wear White,” in which she wears a white dress and cradles her growing baby bump. “So glad I didn’t have to suck it anymore,” Perry wrote on Twitter before revealing to fans that she was due to give birth – her child and her next album – in the coming months.

“A lot of things are happening this summer,” Perry told fans during Instagram Live after the video premiered, according to Hello! magazine. “Not only that, Wold, in a sense, but also in detail, something you’ve been waiting for. So let’s call it a double Wami. It’s a thing of two.”

According to Us Weekly, Perry and Bloom first met in the 2016 Golden Globe, where they made a strong connection by sharing cheeseburgers to their table. The singer turned their relationship into official social media in May that year, and on Valentine’s Day 2019 the actor raised the question with a ruby ​​and diamond engagement ring in the shape of flowers. “I said yes to a life of love and development,” Perry wrote on Instagram, adding that “there was definitely no dull moment in their relationship.

During a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live !, Perry revealed that Bloom actually offered during a surprisingly helicopter ride and although it was “very sweet,” it almost went terribly wrong with the actor. “We had champagne in the helicopter and the box was in his pocket, and he wrote down everything he wanted to say in the note to divert. He was going to pull [the ring] out while I read it,” Perry told Jimmy. caraway. However, the champagne bottle was broken, so the singer watched her arrival pull out “a box too big for his coat pocket” and tore his jacket as he tried to prepare for the offer.

In February 2020, Perry told Stellar magazine that she was more “a bride-to-be compared to a bride in Brazil, and that both she and Bloom take the wedding planning seriously.” Orlando and I are united with our approach. It’s not about partying, it’s about gathering people who will hold us accountable when things get tough, “she explained, adding that she wants to celebrate that her fiancé” is challenging [she] to be her best self. ”

The couple reportedly planned to marry Japan in a small ceremony early this summer, but in March, a source told Penny that Perry and Bloom had postponed their wedding due to concerns about the COVID-19 spread. “Everything was for Japan with 150 guests. Kati was really excited about walking down the aisle,” the source told the outlet. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details finally came together, but they are beating because of the virus.”

Even if the couple has to wait a bit longer to tie the knot, it is clear, based on their gender, that Perry and Bloom are doing their best to celebrate their growing family as much as possible.