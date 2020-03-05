katy-perry-reveals-being-pregnant-in-new-music-video-for-new-song-‘never-worn-white’

Pop star Katy Perry used her most current music online video to expose she’s anticipating her initial little one.

The singer and “American Idol” choose produced the movie Thursday for her new song “Never ever Worn White”. Fans can see Perry caressing her child bump at the stop of the online video.

Perry is currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom.

The pair started off relationship again in 2016 and obtained engaged this past Valentine’s Day, the singer unveiled on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside”.

Right after the online video launch, Perry tweeted “Omg so happy I never have to suck it in any longer”.

“Or have all-around a massive purse lol”, she added.

This would be Perry and Bloom’s to start with little one collectively. Bloom has a son from his former relationship with product Miranda Kerr.