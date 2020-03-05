katy-perry-reveals-she-is-pregnant-in-new-music-video

Places of worship react to Coronavirus cases
Woman caught on camera keying SUV in St. Pete parking lot
Thursday Morning Forecast
Organization reverses decision, Tampa woman allowed to have family attend bodybuilding competition amid Coronavirus outbreak
Arnold Sports Festival organizers hope to include spectators at events
Attorney for TPD officer who owns gun used in teen’s death responds to sheriff’s comments
‘We expect the worst effects to come in the month of March’ Coronavirus fears cause stores to run low on supplies
Tampa police investigating deadly hit-and-run, driver returns to scene
Bill requiring ‘silent reflection’ to start school day passes Florida House
Hillsborough Co. Health Director updates commissioners on coronavirus
After 2 swans die in Lakeland, speed tables may be back on the table
Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws