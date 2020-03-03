EntertainmentLATEST NEWS Katy Perry says she and Taylor Swift “deliver a whole lot of textual content messages,quot and do the job in friendship – Up Information Information By Kevin Yazzie - March 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Leave A REPLY Be sure to enter your remark! Be sure to enter your title below You have entered an incorrect e-mail handle! Be sure to enter your e mail tackle in this article Save my title, email, and web page in this browser for the subsequent time I comment.