[katy-perry-seems-to-collapse-as-fuel-leak-interrupts-‘american-idol’-auditions:-video]

NEW YORK — The “American Idol” bus proceeds its journey to Savannah, Ga Milwaukee, Wisconsin Washington, D.C. Los Angeles, California, and Sunriver, Oregon, on an all-new episode on Sunday night!

An crisis in Sunriver, Oregon, effects in a check out from community firefighters. A clip produced by ABC forward of the Sunday night time airing shows the established currently being evacuated just after the judges say they can smell gas. As soon as outside, Katy Perry is observed slipping to tumble to the floor in front of a hearth engine. The actual instances surrounding the slide have been not disclosed, so it truly is not very clear if Perry really passed out.

In Savannah, the judges acquire to the streets as just one Idol hopeful sings for her everyday living, though the Philadelphia Eagles cheer group visits the Washington, D.C. auditions as a person of their very own goes in entrance of the judges.

In Los Angeles, a further hopeful unleashes her distinctive like for sardines with an original tune throughout a have to-see audition.

Furthermore, additional heartfelt stories and amazing voices from across the country are unveiled as singers vie for their spot in Hollywood.

Encouraging to figure out who America will ultimately vote for to grow to be the following singing sensation are audio field legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy Award-successful host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved sequence, and famed multimedia persona Bobby Bones continues his purpose as in-home mentor.

“American Idol” airs Sunday evening on ABC. Check your community listings.

Episodes can also be considered the upcoming working day on demand from customers and on Hulu.