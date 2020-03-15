Katy Perry shares video of the Italians on the Coronavirus problem singing her hit “Roar”

Pop star Katy Perry shared a video during the Italian blockade weekend of the coronavirus singing her hit song “Roar” from her home, while the streets in her cities are still soggy.

These beautiful moments, many of which were watched on video, have been taking place in cities and towns across the country, and then posting them on social media where they go viral. In a video recently posted on Twitter, Italians can be heard singing “Roar” by Katy Perry from their windows. Although the video clip is short (20 seconds), the moment is powerful and the Grammy-winning singer realized and shared it with his 108 million followers.

Take a look below:

The human spirit cannot be broken. We are one. ♥ ️🇹 https://t.co/XOa0rTVNwB

– KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2020

“Because I am a champion and you will hear me roar,” one can echo through the streets of an Italian neighborhood due to the singing in unison of Italians locked in their homes.

“The human spirit cannot be broken,” said Katy Perry, in reaction to the video. “We are one in this.”

Italians in their home quarantine have sung together from their windows and balconies in the country’s cities.

In another brief but powerful Sicilian music video, Italians can be seen standing on their balconies, singing and playing instruments together.

Take a look below:

Sicily has learned all about this thing of self-isolation. # COVID19 #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/93whPVtQcR

– John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) March 13, 2020

Last week, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that he was expanding travel restrictions to cover the entire country to try to keep the virus from spreading throughout the nation.

Italians now have to fill out the procedures for leaving their own homes for common tasks, such as shopping for groceries or visiting the hospital, while the Italian government has sufficient fans and hospital beds for them. overflowing healthcare facilities across the nation.

On Friday, Italy’s Civil Protection said that 250 amazing people had died in Italy from the Wuhan virus in just 24 hours, leading to the death of the nation at 1,266.

On Saturday, newly released data shows that Italy has now suffered a total of 1,441 deaths and 21,157 confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide.

