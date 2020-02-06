Katy Perry supports Prince Charles in fighting poverty and inequality in South Asia

Pop singer and television judge Katy Perry takes on another role. She was officially appointed as an ambassador for a philanthropic organization called the British Asian Trust.

Prince Charles, the founder of the charity, announced Perry on Tuesday at the charity’s annual dinner.

CNN reports that the prince founded the charity in 2007 to fight poverty and inequality in South Asia.

Last year Perry met Prince Charles in Mumbai and learned more about the work of the British Asian Trust.

Since then, she has decided to support the charity’s efforts to reduce child trafficking and abuse in India.

Delighted to have HRH The Prince of Wales @clarencehouse appointed @britishasiantst Children’s Protection Fund. India is a place with which I have a magnetic connection and I am very happy to be part of the work to help the children in South Asia. https://t.co/fats6XGt5w pic.twitter.com/OS0wty3uDZ

– KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 5, 2020

It’s not the first time that Perry has worked with nonprofits. She is also an ambassador of goodwill for the United Nations Children’s Agency, UNICEF, and a supporter of charities such as AIDS Life, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Generosity Water, Habitat for Humanity, and the Red Cross.

Other ambassadors for the British Asian Trust are the musician Naughty Boy and the broadcaster Nihal Arthanayake.

The organization estimates that there are 5.8 million children working as forced laborers in India and believes that tens of thousands work in dangerous workshops in the city of Jaipur alone.

The charity operates in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.