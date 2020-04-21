Katy Tur Grills Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman at Coronavirus

Mayor of Las Vegas Carolyn Goodman gave an interview to MSNBC on Tuesday, where he faced a tough round of questions while defending himself from a previous visitor to the network, who threw his approach to the coronation pandemic.

Earlier in the day, a former CEO of Diamond Resorts Steven Klobek insults censors when he called it “completely bullshit” for Goodman to speak as if he had the power to reopen the Las Vegas Strip for work. Cloobeck’s blasphemous comment came as he feared Goodman for opposing what he saw as “absolute insanity” at ending the city’s unnecessary business during the public health crisis.

When Goodman came in Katy Tur hours later, he admitted that Cloobeck “could not be more correct” for the fact that the commissioner of Clark County has the power when the film opens. She went on to emphasize the economic impact of the pandemic and reiterated her call for people to be allowed to return to work soon.

“I’ve never talked about opening or closing the movie, because really, it’s absolutely right, I had nothing to do with it. I focus on the city of Las Vegas, where we are ready to return to business. Assuming everyone is asymptomatic or carriers, how do we do that, do it safely, and protect our people? And most importantly, take care of our seniors, who are most vulnerable to a terrible experience or may even die. And we love our seniors. I happen to be superior! ”

As Goodman acknowledged that asymptomatic people could bring the corona, Tur asked her how the city could restore social distance when “Vegas runs into crowds.”

“They run into crowds in small spaces, they interact with each other, using slot machines, they touch the same things, breathing the same filtered air through the casino. “Many smokers in Vegas make people very vulnerable to this disease.” “How do you keep people safe? Do you think that is possible? “

“Absolutely,” Goodman replied, but when he noted that Vegas was enduring previous epidemics, Tour replied that “these were not as contagious and did not spread as the disease has already done.”

“Well, we’ll find out later,” said Goodman, to whom Tur said: “These are the facts. We have a number of deaths that prove it. We have cases all over the country that prove it. These are the facts. “

The conversation continued with Goodman maintaining her argument, while Tur tried to pressure her if social distance was the reason why Covid-19 did not kill more people in Nevada.

“This is a modern survival of the fittest you are planning,” Thor said at the end of the interview.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protection]

.