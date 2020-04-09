Kauai, Big Isle housing market well before COVID-19 impact

Sales and median home prices on the islands of Hawaii and Kauai were mostly higher in March ahead of expected declines from efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Some local residential real estate brokers expect a decline in transactions and possibly prices in the coming months which could be more severe on the neighboring islands where more vacation homes and resort condos are sold to visitors.

Hawaii completely shut down the state tourist industry last month in the fight against COVID-19, and this hurts

vacation home sale activity. Also, a wave of close to 200,000 residents filed for unemployment since early March while others had reduced pay or work

hours, reducing the pool of local home buyers.

In March, the largest gain of the two markets was on Kauai, where the number

in single-family homes sold jumped 71% to 53 in March from 31 in the same month last year.

Hawaii’s information report includes sales of already-owned and new homes sold by developers, so sales volume can swing dramatically when developers record sales essentials.

Kauai single-family homes sold for a median of $ 750,000 last month, up 23% from $ 609,919 a year earlier.

The median price is a point at which half of

sales were at a higher price and half at a lower price. This measure can be influenced by the size, age, location and type of homes sold.

In Kauai's condominium market, the number of sales rose 15% to

39 last month from 34 a year ago.

On the island of Hawaii, there were 234 single-family homes sold in March, up 11% from 210 sales a year earlier. The median price rose 10% to $ 417,500 from $ 381,360.

Big Island condo sales

decreased by 10% to 64 last month from 71 a year earlier. The median price rose 9% to $ 410,000 from $ 375,000.