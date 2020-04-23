Kavanaugh, Roberts Side with Liberal in an Environmental Case

Environmentalists marked a major victory for the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday with the help of some unusual suspects.

In a 6-3 opinion written by Justice Steven Breyer, two of the court’s conservatives – Chief John Roberts and justice Brett Cavanaugh– joined the four-member liberal minority to strengthen a basic provision of the 1972 Clean Water Act (CWA).

Stylized as Maui County’s Hawaii Wildlife Fund, the case comes from a lawsuit filed by “several environmental groups” in 2012, which claimed that the use of Maui wastewater treatment plant fell far short of CWA by pumping about four millions of gallons of treated wastewater. in the Pacific Ocean every day without permission.

The permit requirement is considered the heart and soul of the overall regulatory effectiveness of the CWA.

According to the CWA, a permit is required to “discard any contaminant” in US waters – which is defined as “any addition of any contaminant to floating waters from any point source (or) any addition of any contaminant to the waters of the neighboring zone or ocean.” from any point other than a boat or other floating vessel. “

The term “pollutant” is broadly defined by the nation’s long-term environmental statute and also specifically includes “solid” and “municipal νερό waste discharged into water.”

The plaintiff’s environmental groups claimed that the disposal of Maui sewage through infusion wells, which are “essentially large pipes”, required a permit under CWA § 404.

“The Maui wastewater treatment plant is collecting sewage from the surrounding area, processing it in part and pumping about 4 million gallons of treated water into the ground every day through four wells,” the majority said. “This sewage travels about half a mile through groundwater to the Pacific Ocean.”

Kavanaugh’s relevance clearly sums up the key issue:

The question in this case is whether Maui County needs a permit to install Lahaina wastewater treatment plants. No one disputes that the pollutants came from the installation of Maui wastewater (point source) and no one disputes that the pollutants ended up in the Pacific Ocean (a floating water). Maui claims, however, that he does not need a permit. Maui says the pollutants did not come “from” the Lahaina facility because the pollutants traveled through groundwater before reaching the ocean.

Leaning heavily on a previous opinion from the delayed justice Antonin Scalia, Kavanaugh is trying his best to convince his ideological colleagues:

Justice Scalia justified that the law on clean water not only “prohibits” the addition of any pollutants directly to floating waters from any point source “, but rather the” addition of any pollutants to floating waters “. Thus, since the time of CWA legislation, lower courts have ruled that dumping in intermittent channels of any pollutant that is naturally catalyzed is likely to violate (CWA outflow restrictions), even if pollutants discharged from a point source do not emit directly to the “covered waters, but pass” through transport “in between”.

Without any such dependence on Scalia, the majority of Breyer rejects Maui’s concerns and the argument of disagreement that sewage is not classified as “disposal” under the statute, because pollutants are not immediately released from a point source into floating waters.

“We believe that the Articles of Association require a permit when there is a direct discharge from a point source in floating waters or when there is an operational equivalent of a direct discharge,” the statement said, emphasizing the original. “We believe that this phrase better captures, in general, the conditions under which Congress intended to require federal permission.”

The oblique script, however, is nowhere in the text of the statute, but rather comes from a rule developed by the ninth circuit.

Conservative justice Samuel Alito The majority of the opinion on the use of the phrase was accumulated.

“If the Court were to invent its own legal rules, instead of interpreting those enacted by Congress, it could at least establish rules that can be applied with a small degree of coherence,” the Conservative Justice protested. “Here, however, the Court establishes a rule that does not provide clear instructions and calls for arbitrary and inconsistent implementation.”

“This is not a fair interpretation of the legal text and, to make matters worse, the trial of the Court is not clear,” Alito said. What exactly is the “functional equivalent” of an “immediate exemption”? The Court does not provide a real answer. “

Alito’s disagreement also condemns the unusual majority of judges for their efforts to “find a way out.”

The ninth circuit had previously ruled in favor of the defendants as well – but its decision was emptied to use a “more absolute position” that was likened to the government’s position.

Essentially, Thursday’s decision in Maui County is an attempt to bridge the gap between heavy theory and environmentally friendly theory used by the lower court and the polluting positions developed by the government.

