Kawai’s wife admits a huge injection of money from the headquarters of the ruling party in Japan

Upper house member Anri Kawai, the wife of a former Justice Minister, was involved in another scandal on Thursday after a magazine reported that she had received extraordinarily high financial support from the Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters to help Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s political enemy expel .

Shukan Bunshun reported that two Hiroshima chapters of the ruling LDP, led by Kawai and her husband Katsuyuki Kawai, had received a total of 150 million yen from the LDP headquarters in the course of about three months before the upper house elections last July ,

The duo are already threatened with allegations of violating the electoral law, and the magazine’s report suggests that LDP money could be the cause of their alleged misconduct, which includes paying wages to campaign workers beyond the legal limit ,

The weekly magazine also said the former Justice Minister, a close adviser to Abe and Cabinet chief Yoshihide Suga, effectively controlled his wife’s campaign office and quoted anonymous campaign workers.

The LDP’s alleged payment of 150 million yen from the LDP is classified as unusually high, especially for an election in a non-wing district. There is no limit to the donations that a local party chapter can receive from its headquarters.

“I received (the money), but it’s not illegal,” Kawai told reporters when she entered the upper house Thursday morning.

However, the report could lead to another setback for Abe, as it suspects that his party has orchestrated money-mining operations to outperform reigning LDP heavyweight Kensei Mizote, who is considered his longtime political enemy, in the July election ,

For the election, the LDP put both Anri Kawai and Mizote in the two-seat Hiroshima district and shared the votes of their supporters.

Mizote then lost its seat and it was rumored that the strong support for Kawai by the LDP headquarters was a retribution from Abe.

The report has boosted the opposition camp, which is determined to follow Abe over a flood of state scandals.

“If the money has been used to buy votes or inappropriate matters, it is a difficult matter,” said Kazuhiro Haraguchi, leader of the Democratic Party for People’s Day Affairs. “We cannot tolerate the existence of this government, which is covered with money and various interests, for even a second.”

Tetsuro Fukuyama, the Japanese Secretary General’s constitutional-democratic party, asked Abe about his opinion in Thursday’s debate, but the Prime Minister evaded the matter.

The duo’s suspected misconduct first came to light in October when the weekly magazine reported that Anri Kawai’s employees paid 30,000 yen a day to female employees who sent campaign truck slogans, which exceeded the legal limit of 15,000 yen a day. After the report, Katsuyuki Kawai resigned as Minister of Justice.