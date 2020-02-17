[kawhi-leonard-many-thanks-kobe-bryant-right-after-winning-the-mvp-all-star-recreation]

%MINIFYHTMLae2ef0b45a1610ffda73d3e0a74f324311%

Kawhi Leonard devoted his MVP Kobe Bryant Award of the NBA All-Star Activity to the Great Lakers of Los Angeles for which he bears his name.

Leonard's 30 factors aided Team LeBron defeat Group Giannis 157-155 in Chicago on Sunday night.

The award was renamed in honor of Bryant, the good Lakers participant who died in a helicopter crash alongside with his 13-yr-previous daughter, Gianna, and seven other men and women past month.

Leonard thanked Bryant and informed "The NBA on TNT,quot: "It implies a lot to me."

"Text are not able to even explain, just by creating this Kobe Bryant's initially MVP trophy. I want to thank Kobe for every little thing he has performed for me, all the lengthy discussions, the workout routines, thanks.

"This is for him."

Leonard added: "(The NBA) did a great task with the structure this 12 months. They made us enjoy challenging in the last quarter and competing for a total details rating."

"This is how we arrived to contend."