[Kawhi Leonard wins the NBA Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award – Up News Information Los Angeles]

CHICAGO (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard turned the initial winner of the Kia NBA Most Precious Player Award Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Kawhi Leonard # 2 of the LeBron group celebrates with the trophy following staying named MVP of Kobe Bryant for the duration of the 69th NBA All-Star Match at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago , Illinois. Observe TO THE Person: The user expressly acknowledges and accepts that, by downloading and / or using this photograph, the User accepts the phrases and disorders of the Getty Photos License Settlement. (Picture by Jonathan Daniel / Getty Visuals)

The award was formally renamed in honor of the Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. NBA commissioner Adam Silver shared the information at a push conference on Saturday.

“Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this world celebration of our match,” reported Silver. “He often enjoyed the opportunity to compete with the very best of the best and conduct at the optimum amount for millions of supporters about the globe.”

The new Kobe Bryant. #NBA # AllStar MVP Award #Lakers pic.twitter.com/UWtAifqeaL – Jabari Younger (@JabariJYoung) February 16, 2020

Leonard scored 30 factors to enable the Lakers star team, LeBron James, defeat the workforce led by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, expressing he is grateful for Bryant’s impact on his lifetime.

"This is for him." Kawhi after acquiring to start with prize MVP Kobe Bryant. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/7TafEH44mD – NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

Bryant was the youngest player to play a All-Star Activity at age 19 in 1998. That was the very first of his 18 Star alternatives, which in accordance to the NBA is the second most in NBA heritage behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , who experienced 19 picks. The 5-time NBA winner was named MVP of the NBA All-Star Activity in 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011.

Through his 20-calendar year vocation, Bryant performed with Los Angeles Lakers. He scored 33,643 details in his occupation, rating fourth in the record of all-time NBA scorers.

Lovers and a media panel will figure out the winner of the new award on behalf of Bryant, which is formally named the Kia NBA 2020 Most Useful Player Award Kobe Bryant.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26, together with 8 other persons, which includes his 13-yr-previous daughter, Gianna.

A celebration of lifetime for the father-daughter couple is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Centre.

The accident is even now underneath investigation.