Kayak cancels summer festival shows

Kayak has announced that they will not perform again this year during the Night Of The Prog in Germany or Midsummer Prog in the Netherlands, because leader Ton Scherpenzeel continues to recover from a heart attack. Scherpenzeel was forced to cancel Kayak’s tour with The Flower Kings when he fell ill in October 2019.

“It is going well,” says Scherpenzeel, “but I feel unable to regain my full strength. And for me, Kayak is all or nothing. Can’t handle the brakes. And I’m not going to force myself and set a deadline. Nobody will benefit from that, certainly not from me. “

Meanwhile, the band’s management has announced that the delayed live double album Kayak Live 2019 will be released via Bandcamp in March. More details will follow later.

The recordings will be the first release since the studio album Seventeen from 2018, which marked the return of the quirky Dutch band that was originally formed in 1973.