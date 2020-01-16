Kayla Cromer talks about how her autism is helping her performance on Freeform’s “Everything will be alright” | Adam Faison, Everything will be alright, Josh Thomas, Kayla Cromer, Maeve Press

Kayla Cromer looks beautiful in a pink velvet dress when she appeared on Build Series with her Everything will be alright casting in New York Wednesday afternoon (January 15).

The rising actress, Josh Thomas, Maeve Press and Adam Faison stopped by the show to discuss the new Freeform series.

“Matilda is learning to navigate life in a neurotypical world. She is inexperienced in dating and relationships. She is more open with her autism, where I was still learning to defend myself, ” Kayla spoke to The Hill about his character in the series. “She is overwhelmed in situations of crowds and noise, or in confusing moments.” On the other hand, “I was not pampered, I was put in situations and I learned to adapt.”

Despite their differences, kayla said, they are both “eccentric and hilarious, without knowing it.”

Kayla also shared that her different way of thinking helped her give the best performance possible.

“Being on the spectrum and having other learning differences, I’m used to working harder and I have a lot of motivation to succeed. I interpret things differently, which helps to analyze the scripts, to immerse myself in roles, to achieve realism, ”she shared. “(It) also drives me to make solid choices.”

Everything is going to start first this evening on Freeform. Stay tuned for a preview!

