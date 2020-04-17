Kayne urges Pence to “free” with Democratic governor in Trump tweet

During a conference call with Democratic senators and members of the Coronavirus Task Force on Friday, Virginia Sen. Tim Kane asked Vice President Mike Pence about President Trump’s recent tweets. Virginia.

In a tweet, Trump also claimed to “free” Michigan and Minnesota, with protesters demonstrating extensions of home orders at both state capitols.

“Free Virginia and save your great Second Amendment. Be Siege!” Trump wrote.

Kane’s question to Pence came at the end of the phone, according to two Democratic aides who were on the phone about the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We asked Pence why the president tried to incite the division during the global epidemic,” Kaine said.

“Pence tried to get away from it by talking about how they worked in honor of the governor, and Kane jumped back saying those tweets were totally unrespected,” he said. The official continued. Schumer urged Pence to respond, but the Vice President did not respond directly. A senior official, familiar with Cole, said when Kane asked about the “cautious” tweet, Pence responded in a general remark, following the words “The president contacts Americans every day.”

Mr. Trump accused the state of frequently targeting the Democratic Governor during the pandemic and inflating the need for medical and personal protective equipment.

Other Democratic aides said that most of the questions from Senators were about coronavirus testing, and the authorities did not provide a clear answer. At one point, independent Maine Senator Angus King, who had a rally with the Democratic Party, told Pence, “I’ve never been so angry about the phone in my life.” King also called the failure of the regime, which was unable to create a national testing process, “a negligence of duty.”

Pence listened to the king and responded “politely,” saying he thought he “misunderstood some things.” A few days later, the government immediately stepped up efforts to support the testing effort, specifically mentioning its relationship with Abbott Labs, which led to the shipment of 600,000 tests from Abbott alone. .

Towards the end of the call, Senator Hawaii Hiroshi Magino said, “Dr. Foech said it would take 18 months for the country to reopen,” Forchi said, “I would never do that. I didn’t. ” Mr Hirono seemed surprised and said he was unaware that Forch was on the phone.

In a statement subsequently issued, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said that the formula used by Pence to distribute funds from the CARES Act was not sufficient to support rural residents and Medicaid patients. Said said. Mr Manchin said Mr Pence “expressed his willingness to work with me to improve this.”

Alan He, John Nolen, and Kristin Brown contributed to this report.

. [TagsToTranslate] Tim Kane