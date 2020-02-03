Kaytranada and Kali Uchis host a disco in their new “10%” video

Kaytranada and Kali Uchis shared a new video for their recent collaboration “10%” – see below.

In the clip, the two host a house party cum disco that quickly turns into a dance off.

The title comes from Kaytranada’s latest album “Bubba”, which he dropped in December with just a week’s notice. Watch the new video for “10%”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02KzxLGcNJg [/ embed]

The video will be released along with a new announcement of Kaytranada’s North American tour. The Canadian DJ starts in San Francisco on April 22nd and ends in Toronto on June 4th.

He will then play the 2020 Prince Celebration, which takes place in Purple One’s former home in Paisley Park, Minneapolis. Check out the full list of dates below.

A four-star NME review by ‘Bubba’ called it “one of the most addictive club records of the year,” and Thomas Smith added, “Bubba ‘may lack the big banger types featured in festival sets like’ 99.9% ‘thrive.’ , but it’s not worse.

“Instead, it’s a dizzying hour that is more interested in thrilling fans who have made it to the club and giving them a hell of a night. Job done.”

When the album was released, Kaytranada Zane Lowe said in an interview that he already had all of the material from another album ready for publication.

Kaytranada will play:

April

22 – San Francisco, Warfield Theater

25 – Los Angeles, Shrine Expo Hall

28 – San Diego, SOMA

30 – Boston, House of the Blues



can

01 – Atlanta, Believe Music Hall

02 – Miami, III Points Festival

08 – Seattle, Showbox SoDo

09 – Vancouver, PNE forum

14 – Dallas, the bomb factory

15 – Houston, White Oak Music Hall

16 – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

21 – Denver, Fillmore Auditorium

22 – Phoenix, The Van Buren

23 – Bakersfield, Lightning in a Bottle Festival

28 – New York, Webster Hall

30 – Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel



June

04 – Toronto, rebel

06 – Paisley Park, Prince Celebration 2020