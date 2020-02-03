Kaytranada and Kali Uchis host a disco in their new “10%” video

Kaytranada and Kali Uchis shared a new video for their recent collaboration “10%” – see below.
In the clip, the two host a house party cum disco that quickly turns into a dance off.
The title comes from Kaytranada’s latest album “Bubba”, which he dropped in December with just a week’s notice. Watch the new video for “10%”.
The video will be released along with a new announcement of Kaytranada’s North American tour. The Canadian DJ starts in San Francisco on April 22nd and ends in Toronto on June 4th.
He will then play the 2020 Prince Celebration, which takes place in Purple One’s former home in Paisley Park, Minneapolis. Check out the full list of dates below.
A four-star NME review by ‘Bubba’ called it “one of the most addictive club records of the year,” and Thomas Smith added, “Bubba ‘may lack the big banger types featured in festival sets like’ 99.9% ‘thrive.’ , but it’s not worse.
“Instead, it’s a dizzying hour that is more interested in thrilling fans who have made it to the club and giving them a hell of a night. Job done.”
When the album was released, Kaytranada Zane Lowe said in an interview that he already had all of the material from another album ready for publication.
Kaytranada will play:
April
22 – San Francisco, Warfield Theater
25 – Los Angeles, Shrine Expo Hall
28 – San Diego, SOMA
30 – Boston, House of the Blues
can
01 – Atlanta, Believe Music Hall
02 – Miami, III Points Festival
08 – Seattle, Showbox SoDo
09 – Vancouver, PNE forum
14 – Dallas, the bomb factory
15 – Houston, White Oak Music Hall
16 – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
21 – Denver, Fillmore Auditorium
22 – Phoenix, The Van Buren
23 – Bakersfield, Lightning in a Bottle Festival
28 – New York, Webster Hall
30 – Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel
June
04 – Toronto, rebel
06 – Paisley Park, Prince Celebration 2020