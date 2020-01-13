Kazuyoshi Miura, 52, the oldest professional footballer in the world, signs a new contract

Loading...

While most soccer players are retiring far by the age of 52, Kazuyoshi Miura still has no intention of hanging up his shoes.

The Japanese striker, nicknamed “King Kazu”, has signed a new twelve-month contract with first division club Yokohama FC, which takes him into the 35th season of professional football.

Miura, who turns 53 in February, played only three times last season when Yokohama was promoted to Japan’s second place.

“I was able to extend my contract with Yokohama FC,” said Miura in a statement on the club’s website.

“I will make every day efforts to achieve the goal of staying in the league, but I will not forget the feelings of gratitude and enjoy the football.” I will do my best to contribute to the team’s victories. “

He holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest professional player to score a championship goal, and in March 2017 he was the oldest player to appear in a professional game, surpassing Englishman Stanley Matthews’ old record.

Miura started his professional career at the Brazilian club Santos in 1986 and then played in Italy, Croatia and Australia.

Between 1990 and 2000 he played 89 times for the Japanese national team and scored 55 goals.

