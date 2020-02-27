kbbq-pizza:-this-koreatown-pizza-joint-is-known-for-its-signature-mashups

KOREATOWN (KABC) — Koreatown Pizza Co. is regarded for its throwback flavors and pizza mashups.

Co-house owners Johnny Lee and Henry Lee wished to integrate flavors from their assorted backgrounds to produce a one of a kind menu.

“My husband or wife Henry is from Korea and he begun generating pizzas here in the U.S. as his 1st career. I’m from Boise, Idaho but my mothers and fathers are Korean so I’m Korean American 2nd generation,” mentioned Johnny Lee.

“All the things on our menu is really a mashup of him and I and how we get along and how we find out from just about every other with assorted backgrounds,” he claimed.

Their signature pizza is a Korean barbeque pizza identified as “The Kingsley.”

The cafe around goes through 350 for each 7 days.

Some of the toppings include cheese corn, seasoned beef, garlic sauce, deep-fried onion, and sweet potato stuffed crust.

“Sweet potato, of course, is a throwback snack. If you go to Korea there are individuals just going for walks close to consuming sweet potato,” mentioned Lee.

This pizza is named “The Kingsley” immediately after the road Johnny’s spouse grew up on in Koreatown.

Wanting to test a slice? Head to Koreatown Pizza Co.

3900 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90010