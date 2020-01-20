KCFD engineer wins “Most Powerful Firefighter in the World”

Ben Gallaher, an engineer with the Kern County Fire Department, was named “the strongest firefighter in the world” on Saturday.

Engineer Gallaher won the prestigious title at the Arnold Sports Festival in Santa Monica. The competition was organized by former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“We were able to visit Arnold Schwarzenegger’s house and we were able to visit his office,” said Gallaher. “It was like being treated like a professional athlete, like a guest of honor at the competition,” he said.

Gallaher faced firefighters from around the world and admitted that the event “was unlike anything I have ever experienced in my life.”

“Working for the fire department is important for us to stay in shape. To be a good example for the communities we serve and the people I work with, it’s important to promote fitness, ”continued Gallaher.

This festival is the largest multi-sport event in the world, according to the Arnold Sports Festival website.